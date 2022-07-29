Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 230,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

NYSE GL opened at $99.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.79. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

