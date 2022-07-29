Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 873 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS opened at $99.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.71 and a 200 day moving average of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.09. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.