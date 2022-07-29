Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys New Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,625,000 after purchasing an additional 195,797 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,439,000 after purchasing an additional 164,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,344,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.05.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $400.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.24. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

