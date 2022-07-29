Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes $29,000 Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in TTEC by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 2.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 15,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC stock opened at $73.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.99 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.72 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTEC. TheStreet downgraded TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on TTEC to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on TTEC in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

