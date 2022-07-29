Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

NYSE CRL opened at $245.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.18 and its 200 day moving average is $267.44. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.37 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

