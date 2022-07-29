Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.05 Million Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Roku by 392.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $85.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 86.91 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.63 and a 12 month high of $474.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roku from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Roku from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

