First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FAAR opened at $32.76 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

