Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 13,300.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $532,645,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $240,547,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $1,226,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Illumina by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 749,656 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $285,199,000 after purchasing an additional 413,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Illumina by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,371,337,000 after purchasing an additional 406,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Illumina stock opened at $213.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.18 and its 200-day moving average is $286.97.

Insider Activity

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $412.00 price objective on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.67.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Stories

