Comerica Bank Invests $1 Million in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Calix Trading Up 3.3 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CALX shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Calix from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.67. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

