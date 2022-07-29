Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 31 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,597,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $444,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $475.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $114.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $481.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.85.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.15.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

