State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Oshkosh worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.00. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.64.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

