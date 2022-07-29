Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $85.88 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,851 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Sealed Air worth $85,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NYSE SEE opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.90. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $54.51 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

