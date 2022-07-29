Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,500 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.22) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.81) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($56.63) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($55.42) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($45.54) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,146.43 ($49.96).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,912.50 ($47.14) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,609.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,708.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,110 ($49.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £89.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,005.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 46.82 ($0.56) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,521 ($42.42) per share, with a total value of £8,274.35 ($9,969.10). Insiders have acquired 690 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,790 in the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

