Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,300 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.81) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 5,800 ($69.88) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($69.88) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,420 ($65.30) to GBX 5,300 ($63.86) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,900 ($59.04) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.67) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,340.77 ($64.35).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 4,943 ($59.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.42). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,196.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,503.45. The company has a market capitalization of £80.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 456.57.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 221.63 ($2.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4.59%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 63.00%.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 10,000 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.52) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($585,180.72). In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.70), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($49,300.48). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.52) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($585,180.72).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Get Rating

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

