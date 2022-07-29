Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,350 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($52.41) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
DGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($33.73) target price on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.01) target price on Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,100 ($49.40) target price on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.22) target price on Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($45.54) target price on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,146.43 ($49.96).
Diageo Stock Performance
Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,912.50 ($47.14) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £89.32 billion and a PE ratio of 3,005.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,609.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,708.76. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,110 ($49.52).
Diageo Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,541 ($42.66) per share, for a total transaction of £8,285.94 ($9,983.06). Insiders have acquired 690 shares of company stock worth $2,482,790 in the last ninety days.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Recommended Stories
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.