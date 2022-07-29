Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,350 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($52.41) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($33.73) target price on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.01) target price on Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,100 ($49.40) target price on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.22) target price on Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($45.54) target price on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,146.43 ($49.96).

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,912.50 ($47.14) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £89.32 billion and a PE ratio of 3,005.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,609.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,708.76. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,110 ($49.52).

Diageo Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.82 ($0.56) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,541 ($42.66) per share, for a total transaction of £8,285.94 ($9,983.06). Insiders have acquired 690 shares of company stock worth $2,482,790 in the last ninety days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

