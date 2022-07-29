Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 107.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,692 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.5% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after buying an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after buying an additional 254,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,069,000 after buying an additional 346,881 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $150.39 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $295.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.34 and its 200 day moving average is $154.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

