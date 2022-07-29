Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Copart by 78.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Copart by 58.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 91.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $125.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $939.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.41 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

