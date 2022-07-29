Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 13,227 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,227 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average of $82.99.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

