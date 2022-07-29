Bunge (NYSE:BG) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $95.33, but opened at $89.99. Bunge shares last traded at $91.18, with a volume of 11,421 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BG. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Bunge by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.80.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

