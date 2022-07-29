Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 25,500 Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Xerox by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 1,882.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 722.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Stock Performance

NYSE:XRX opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.33%.

Insider Transactions at Xerox

In other news, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $183,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,094 shares in the company, valued at $190,373.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Xerox in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xerox has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.00.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

