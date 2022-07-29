Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 5,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $92.64 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $390.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.06.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

