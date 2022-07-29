Martin & Co. Inc. TN Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Chevron by 442.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,855,000 after buying an additional 131,076 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,040,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 83,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $150.39 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.14. The firm has a market cap of $295.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

