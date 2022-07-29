Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $219.43, but opened at $246.68. Rockwell Automation shares last traded at $237.05, with a volume of 18,951 shares.

The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.65.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,958,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

