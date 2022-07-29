UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.44.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UDR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on UDR in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth $1,087,564,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in UDR by 1,523.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,939,000 after buying an additional 6,631,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UDR by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,082,000 after buying an additional 2,901,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.24. UDR has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UDR will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is 298.05%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

