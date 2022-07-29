Southern Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,928 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $92.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $390.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.06.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.