Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 474 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.62% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $18,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $279.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $247.38 and a 12-month high of $302.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.39 and its 200 day moving average is $275.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

