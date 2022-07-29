Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 5,437 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,739 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,499 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,021 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,102,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $280.82 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $296.84. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,783.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,783.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $88,778.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,059,805.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,375 shares of company stock valued at $46,179,357 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

