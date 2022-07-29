Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 52,066 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,066 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.36% of First Trust Water ETF worth $18,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIW. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.74. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

