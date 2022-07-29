Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 84,904 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,904 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $18,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after buying an additional 38,239 shares during the last quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $74.33 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.29.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

