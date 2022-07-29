Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $19.62 Million Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.09% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $19,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of PHO opened at $51.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.039 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

