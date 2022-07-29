Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,514,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $20,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 264.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 248,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 180,251 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $15.30.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

