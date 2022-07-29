Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Fastenal worth $20,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 54,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Shares of FAST opened at $49.90 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.79. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,529.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,971 shares of company stock worth $195,441. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

