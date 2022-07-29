Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $20.95 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $20,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $146.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.03. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

