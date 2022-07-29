Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 18,047 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,047 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $21,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $182.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.52 and its 200-day moving average is $183.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.49 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.90.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.