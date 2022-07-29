Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 233,297 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,297 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.53% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $21,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,516,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 120,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 71,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 34,486 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $28.26 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

