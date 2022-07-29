Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.58% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $21,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPHD opened at $44.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.