Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $21,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in American International Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in American International Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.44 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.05.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

