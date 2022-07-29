Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $21.78 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,061 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.48% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $21,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 59,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 257,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 99,935 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

DFAS stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.22. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $64.34.

