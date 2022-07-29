Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 10,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 403,276 shares.The stock last traded at $14.34 and had previously closed at $14.44.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently -109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FPI shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Farmland Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $727.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Forward Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,595,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,789,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,160,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,455,000 after acquiring an additional 403,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 443.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 386,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 385,157 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

See Also

