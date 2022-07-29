World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $117.17, but opened at $113.21. World Acceptance shares last traded at $111.16, with a volume of 300 shares.
The credit services provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($2.38). World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WRLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on World Acceptance from $159.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.88 and a 200 day moving average of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $694.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
