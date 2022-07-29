Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 1,301 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $87.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.14. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

