IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXO. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,781,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 83,116 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 868.1% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 81,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 73,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,484 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $27.94 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $37.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.68.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.196 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

