Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 64,385 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,385 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $33.43 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

