Arizona State Retirement System Buys 454 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.60.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.2 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $95.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.36 and its 200 day moving average is $107.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

