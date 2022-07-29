abrdn plc Has $10.19 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,968 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $10,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Trimble by 715.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.87. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

