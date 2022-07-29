Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stake Lessened by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,213 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cerner were worth $10,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CERN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 21,336.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,543,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cerner Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CERN. Argus cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.