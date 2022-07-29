abrdn plc Sells 11,238 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,238 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $214.20 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $351.86. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.