abrdn plc Sells 11,238 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,238 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $214.20 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $351.86. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
