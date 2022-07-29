Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LNT. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Insider Activity

Alliant Energy Price Performance

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $60.03 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $54.20 and a one year high of $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

