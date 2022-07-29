SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stake Lowered by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,824 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,889 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $11,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIVB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $390.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $426.31 and a 200-day moving average of $515.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $355.37 and a 1-year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIVB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

