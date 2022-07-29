abrdn plc Acquires 6,958 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $13,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,467,000 after buying an additional 581,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kellogg by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,913,000 after buying an additional 544,280 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kellogg by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,457,000 after buying an additional 554,607 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,594,000 after buying an additional 150,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,874,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,589,000 after buying an additional 192,069 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $9,780,558.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,608,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,177,951.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $62,011,256 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of K stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.43. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.90.

Kellogg Company Profile



Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

